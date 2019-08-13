Employment
Magalluf bars inspected for staff without contracts
Overnight from Thursday into Friday last, 48 clubs and bars were inspected in a surprise and coordinated exercise. This involved the Guardia Civil and employment inspectors. They were checking in particular on staff who had not been "declared"; in other words, working without contracts and black.
The 48 inspections were divided evenly between three places - Magalluf, Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni in Ibiza. The outcome of these inspections - infractions detected and penalties handed out - has yet to be made public.
The operation was within the framework of both national and regional plans for tackling workplace precariousness.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.