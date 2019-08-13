A bar in Magalluf. 30-09-2009 Miquel A. Cañellas

Overnight from Thursday into Friday last, 48 clubs and bars were inspected in a surprise and coordinated exercise. This involved the Guardia Civil and employment inspectors. They were checking in particular on staff who had not been "declared"; in other words, working without contracts and black.

The 48 inspections were divided evenly between three places - Magalluf, Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni in Ibiza. The outcome of these inspections - infractions detected and penalties handed out - has yet to be made public.

The operation was within the framework of both national and regional plans for tackling workplace precariousness.