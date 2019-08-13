Police
One of two stolen pit bulls is released
One of two pit bull mixes which was stolen from the Son Reus municipal kennels in Palma has been returned. The dog, named Axel, was apparently left by whoever took him at the weekend.
The theft of the two dogs is being treated by the National Police as a case of breaking and entering. There was a forced entry at the kennels, and the taking of the two pit bulls aroused concerns that they had been stolen to be used in dog fights.
Palma's animal welfare councillor, Ramon Perpinya, explained on Monday that police investigations are focusing on this possibility.
"It's a suspicion, and we hope that it isn't the case. But they could have been stolen for fights, as we know that these take place."
Meanwhile, he added, police investigations continue in seeking to track down those responsible for the theft of the dogs, which occurred overnight between Friday and Saturday.
When staff arrived in the morning, they saw that the cages were open and that the dogs weren't there.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.