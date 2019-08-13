Majorca
Today let's welcome the passengers from Marella Dream, Celebrity Edge and Costa Diadema who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.
MARKETS
Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
CINEMA
Here is the list of films showing in English. Film times will be changing this coming Thursday instead of Friday due to the public holiday.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 OCIMAX PG Animation/Adventure 12.20/15.30/17.15/19.10
Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.25/21.10
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15
The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (14/8)
Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.10
