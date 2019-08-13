Celebrities
Michelle returning this month to Majorca
The former U.S. first lady, Michelle Obama, is heading back to Majorca at the end of this month for a holiday, according to press reports on the island this morning.
Michelle visited Majorca last summer and had a wonderful time.
