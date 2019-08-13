Ellie McCarthy in a dressage competition. Photo courtesy of Ellie McCarthy Dressage on Facebook 13-08-2019 Photo courtesy of Elli McCarthy Dressage on Facebook

British dressage rider Ellie McCarthy from Hampshire is currently enjoying a break here in Santa Ponsa.

Ellie began riding at the age of two but dressage is where her passion lies. She also played polo for a few years until deciding solely on dressage, a highly skilled form of riding performed in exhibition and competition.

She went to the 2017 European championships with her horse Donna Summer and made it to the top 15 in the freestyle.

2018 was her first year at U25 Grand Prix and she competed in many international competitions with her top horse Lancelot and was reserve for the U25 Europeans in 2018 after only 10 months of riding him.

Her ultimate goal is to take her 10 year old horse, Churchill Casual, to the Olympics.