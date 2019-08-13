Police
Tourists arrested for suspected rape in Playa de Palma
Two tourists, a 32-year-old German and a 21-year-old Afghan, were arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of the rape of a 20-year-old German woman.
At quarter to five on Sunday morning, National Police officers who were on patrol in Playa de Palma went to the assistance of the woman, who had called for help.
She explained to the officers that she had been raped on the beach by the German man and that the Afghan had been passing and then started to penetrate her as well. She was able to get away ran into the sea. The two were detained shortly afterwards.
