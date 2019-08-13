The agent of Medi Ambient warns the group of people of the prohibition to make fire. 12-08-2019

Environmental agents have denounced this weekend a group of people who were cooking on a bonfire, in Cala Figuera, in the middle of a day declared a high fire risk.

The event took place last Saturday, agents stopped the cooking and denounced the group of people who were cooking dinner on a wood fire in Cala Figuera, in an area of the Majorcan coast, where they had installed a table with chairs, a bench and a pergola.

📢 Dissabte passat, dia amb Risc Alt d'incendi, vam paralitzar i denunciar gent que estava fent foc amb llenya per cuinar i amb instal•lacions per sopar a cala Figuera, dins de la Xarxa Natura 2000

És responsabilitat de tots garantir la conservació d'espais com aquest

Environmental agents have stressed that "it is everyone's responsibility to ensure the conservation of spaces like this.

Last Saturday, the Balearic Institute of Nature (Ibanat) had suspended authorisations for the use of fire on the four islands due to extreme weather conditions.

In the case of Majorca, the authorization for the use of fire had been suspended every day consecutively since August 5.

