A rally was held outside the offices of the national government's delegation in the Balearics yesterday to demand a response to the people on the ships Open Arms and Ocean Viking. Under the slogan "access to safe ports", the demand was made of the Spanish government and the European Union.

Open Arms has spent twelve days at sea with 151 people on board. The organisation has denounced Europe's silence, branding this "infamous". "The lack of humanity and empathy makes them the most culpable."

On Monday, Open Arms called on the Spanish Embassy in Malta to grant asylum to 31 minors on the ship. Conditions on board were expected to be poor yesterday because of rough seas. The Maltese and Italian governments have refused to allow the ships to enter their territorial waters.