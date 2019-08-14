Scene from the film Once Upon a time... in Hollywood. 14-08-2019 Agency

Today let's welcome the passengers from MSC Divina who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

For complete guide of events scheduled today and tomorrow.

CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English. Today some changes have been made.

The Goonies OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.30

The Secret Life of Pets 2 OCIMAX PG Animation/Adventure 12.20/15.30/17.15/19.10

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.25/21.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (14/8)

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.10

Coming tomorrow is the new Tarantino film Once Upon a time... in Hollywood to be screened at Augusta Aficine and CineCiutat both in Palma.