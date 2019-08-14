Fire in Majorca

Fire in full blaze near Es Trenc beach.

14-08-2019Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Fire crews from Llucmajor and Felanitx were mobilised at 11.30am this morning to tackle a forest fire by Es Trenc beach. The fire is affecting an area of pinewood. The scale of the fire is, at present, not known.

Ibanat, the environment ministry's nature and forestry agency, reports that in addition to seventeen firefighters, a plane, two helicopters and a fire engine are at the scene.

UPDATE

The fire is now said to be under control.

