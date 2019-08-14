Fire in full blaze near Es Trenc beach. 14-08-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

Fire crews from Llucmajor and Felanitx were mobilised at 11.30am this morning to tackle a forest fire by Es Trenc beach. The fire is affecting an area of pinewood. The scale of the fire is, at present, not known.

Inicio incendio en la playa de Es Trenc, en Mallorca. Ahora! pic.twitter.com/1HRj7jR7EZ — Carles Marín (@CarlesMarinCM) August 14, 2019

Ibanat, the environment ministry's nature and forestry agency, reports that in addition to seventeen firefighters, a plane, two helicopters and a fire engine are at the scene.

UPDATE

The fire is now said to be under control.

