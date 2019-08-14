News
British victim identified
The young woman who died at a holiday villa in Alaro has been identified as Josie Clacher, 18, according to reports in British media this morning.
Her mother Rachel - who was staying with Josie at the villa - founded Wrexham -based Moneypenny, an international telephone answering service said to be worth more than £100m.
Rachel Clacher founded the firm with her brother Ed Reeves in 2000.
She was appointed a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List earlier this year, saying at the time: “I am honoured to be receiving a CBE in the Queen’s Honours List".
Josie, one of three sisters, studied at prestigious boarding school Moreton Hall near Oswestry in north Shropshire.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.