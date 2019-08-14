British victim now identified. 14-08-2019 British media

The young woman who died at a holiday villa in Alaro has been identified as Josie Clacher, 18, according to reports in British media this morning.

Her mother Rachel - who was staying with Josie at the villa - founded Wrexham -based Moneypenny, an international telephone answering service said to be worth more than £100m.

Rachel Clacher founded the firm with her brother Ed Reeves in 2000.

She was appointed a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List earlier this year, saying at the time: “I am honoured to be receiving a CBE in the Queen’s Honours List".

Josie, one of three sisters, studied at prestigious boarding school Moreton Hall near Oswestry in north Shropshire.