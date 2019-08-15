General view of Andratx. 14-08-2019 NURIA RINCON

The Idealista website has highlighted the most expensive properties that appear on the site. Joint third on the list and a new entry on the website is a 12-room property in Andratx, valued at 35 million euros. In a natural area next to the sea, its features include a gym and two spa/pool areas.

The most expensive property is in Marbella. For 55 million euros one can acquire a beachside residence with 12 bedrooms in three buildings that constitute this mansion. Sant Josep de sa Talaia in Ibiza is the location for the second most expensive. Priced at 40 million euros it has ten rooms and professional tennis and squash courts. Sharing third spot at 35 million euros with the Andratx property is a 7,000 square metre front line palace in Mijas on the Costa del Sol. In an Ibizan style, there is private access to 160 metres of beach.

Only one of the top ten most expensive properties isn't by the sea. In ninth place is a luxury finca in Boadilla del Monte, Madrid that is on the market for 19 million euros.