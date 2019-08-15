Scene from the film Once Upon a time... in Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. 15-08-2019 Agency

Shares:

Today let's welcome the passengers from Aidastella and Jewel of the Seas who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

For complete guide of events scheduled today and tomorrow.

CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English. Films have been updated today.

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/18.50/21.15

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 12.20 (15,17,18 & 21/8) 19.20 (15,19,20 & 22/8)

Once Upon a time.... MAHON 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 19.30 (19/8)

The Goonies OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.30

The Secret Life of Pets 2 OCIMAX PG Animation/Adventure 12.20/15.30/17.15 On Sunday only 10.10/12.20/15.30/17.15

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.10 (15, 17, 18 & 21/8)

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.05