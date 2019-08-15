News
Demand for Merkel to stop funding for bullfighting
An article in the German "Die Tageszeitung" newspaper has called on Chancellor Merkel to withdraw certain funding that goes to Spanish agricultural businesses.
It points out that Germany provides 20% of EU funding for these businesses. Some of this funding is for the breeding of bulls.
Money is therefore being made available to support bullfighting.
The author is the editor, Jost Maurin, who argues that it is a scandal that Germany is co-financing animal cruelty via EU funding.
He describes bullfighting as a perverse ritual. Funding for extremely brutal slaughter, "as a spectacle", cannot be excused on the grounds that bulls for bullfights need to graze like the vast majority of bulls which are reared as regular livestock.
"The death of these animals continues to be completely unnecessary."
