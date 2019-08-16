Mallorca on alert for possible fire risk. 16-08-2019 R.S.

Shares:

Aemet Baleares report that there is an extreme risk of forest fires today in some areas of Majorca and a very high fire risk level in Formentera and Ibiza and in areas of Minorca.

This is due to the continuing high temperatures and lack of rain.

Today, once again, will be clear skies with a small rise in temperatures and light coastal breezes.

Highs are expected to reach 34º in the south of the island.

Tomorrow temperatures will be on the rise and Aemet have issued a yellow alert warning for high temperatures across much of Majorca.

16/08 07:09 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos mañana. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 07:09 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/3e4tPDVMLW https://t.co/YdEWppqHsx — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 16, 2019