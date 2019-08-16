Several cruise ships in Palma's port today. 16-08-2019 G. ALOMAR

Today let's welcome the passengers from Mein Schiff 2, Independence of the Seas, Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English. Films have been updated today.

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/18.50/21.15

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 12.20 (17,18 & 21/8) 19.20 (19,20 & 22/8)

Once Upon a time.... MAHON 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 19.30 (19/8)

The Goonies OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.30

The Secret Life of Pets 2 OCIMAX PG Animation/Adventure 12.20/15.30/17.15 On Sunday only 10.10/12.20/15.30/17.15

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.10 (17, 18 & 21/8)

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.05