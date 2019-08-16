The man was transferred to the Son Espases hospital. 15-08-2019 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

A 60 year old man was in a serious condition this morning after being caught by a propeller from a yacht near the Puerto Portals yacht club.

The incident happened at 4p.m. on Thursday.

The man was rushed to Son Espases hospital in a serious condition, with a significant wound in the groin area.

Police have launched a full investigation.