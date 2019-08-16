Accident
Man seriously injured after being caught by propeller
A 60 year old man was in a serious condition this morning after being caught by a propeller from a yacht near the Puerto Portals yacht club.
The incident happened at 4p.m. on Thursday.
The man was rushed to Son Espases hospital in a serious condition, with a significant wound in the groin area.
Police have launched a full investigation.
