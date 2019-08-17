Incident
Fight breaks our between two groups of tourists in Punta Ballena
A banal discussion fuelled a huge fight between two groups of tourists in Punta Ballena.
At 2:30 in the morning, Guardia Civil officers had to stop a massive fight between the Swiss and Irish that took place at a well-known establishment on the Magalluf strip.
During the fight, the tourists -who were very drunk and possibly under the effects of some type of narcotics - began to throw glass, bottles, chairs and tables.
The twelve officers who permanently patrol the Calvià hotspot every night acted quickly.
In a matter of minutes, the Guardia had separated the two groups.
