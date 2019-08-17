Celebrity
Usain Bolt on holiday in the Balearic Islands
Jamiaican athlete, Usain Bolt and his partner are enjoying a few days of rest and relaxation in the Balearic Islands.
The athlete has been staying in Formentera but has also visited Ibiza, according to Daily Mail.
Bolt himself has shared a photograph with his Instagram followers in which he can be seen sailing in Ibiza waters. He has also been sharing details of his holiday online.
Don’t wish for it work for it. #dontthinklimits
Usain Bolt has eleven world titles and eight Olympic titles as a sprinter; he also holds world records in the 100 and 200 metres, and the 4×100 relay race with the Jamaican team. Owing to his achievements and dominance in sprint competition, he is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time.
