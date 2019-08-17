Firefighters extinguishing one of the fires this morning. 17-08-2019 Ultima Hora

The Majorca Fire Brigade was called to three fires early this morning - two domestic and one on an industrial estate.

At the same time, 5.43am, fire crews from Inca and Alcudia and from Calvia and Soller went to incidents in Inca and Bunyola.

In Inca, there was a fire on the second floor of a building on the Calle Doctor Fleming. The apartment which had caught fire was totally gutted. There were no injuries, and the fire was out by 8am.

At a scrapyard on the Ses Veles industrial estate in Bunyola, a number of cars were ablaze. No one was affected and nor was the building's interior. Palma Fire Brigade assisted with this blaze, which was extinguished by 7.39am.

At 6.14am, Manacor and Felanitx fire crews went to a fire at an apartment building on the Calle Sant Lluis in Porto Cristo. The fire was in a fourth-floor apartment.

The building was evacuated, with some residents having to be rescued by ladder lift after they had gone to the roof. One person needed treatment for burns to an arm. The fire was extinguished an hour later.