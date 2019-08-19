Oasis of the Seas in Palma. 19-08-2019 JOE SKIPPER

Today let's welcome the passengers from Oasis of the Seas, Costa Fortuna and MSC Fantasia who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).





For complete guide of events scheduled today and tomorrow.

CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English. Films have been updated today.

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/18.50/21.15

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 12.20 (21/8) 19.20 (19, 20 & 22/8)

Once Upon a time.... MAHON 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 19.30 (19/8)

The Goonies OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.30

The Secret Life of Pets 2 OCIMAX PG Animation/Adventure 12.20/15.30/17.15

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.10 (21/8)

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.05