Tennis Rogers Cup

Rafael Nadal won the Rogers Cup tennis tournament earlier this month.

11-08-2019VALERIE BLUM - cs - EFE - EFE

After winning his 35th Masters 1000 in Montreal, Rafa Nadal gave up competing in Cincinnati and has been relaxing in the Bahamas before preparing for the US Open, which begins next Monday.

The place chosen by the Manacor tennis player was the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive residential complex in the northern Bahamas that has a set of luxurious residences around the golf course designed by Tom Fazio.

The tennis player has shared several images in social networks where he looks happy and relaxed, accompanied by his team.

Since announcing the date of his wedding to Xisca Perello, the tennis player is now focused on the last Grand Slam of the season.

