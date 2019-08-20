Celebrity
Rafa Nadal's enjoys some rest and relaxtion before the US Open
After winning his 35th Masters 1000 in Montreal, Rafa Nadal gave up competing in Cincinnati and has been relaxing in the Bahamas before preparing for the US Open, which begins next Monday.
The place chosen by the Manacor tennis player was the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive residential complex in the northern Bahamas that has a set of luxurious residences around the golf course designed by Tom Fazio.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I had a incredible time this past week at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club. Amazing property. Thanks to Premier Live and Fly Tropic for helping making it a great experience. @discoverylandco #premierlive #flytropic
Una publicación compartida de Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) el
The tennis player has shared several images in social networks where he looks happy and relaxed, accompanied by his team.
Since announcing the date of his wedding to Xisca Perello, the tennis player is now focused on the last Grand Slam of the season.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.