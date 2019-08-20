A search uncovered cameras, laptops, other electronic devices as well as cash - euros, dollars and other currencies. 19-08-2019 Ultima Hora

Two Spaniards, aged 21 and 24, have been arrested by the National Police in connection with robberies from twenty holiday rentals properties in Palma.

The police's robbery squad was first alerted in October last year when there were several burglaries which did not entail breaking and entering.

Security devices were installed, but the burglaries started again in March and continued until early this month.

Police investigations focused on current and former employees of the company managing the rentals.

One of those detained had been working for the company and was making copies of keys. He and the second person were arrested last Friday.

A search of an address in Palma uncovered cameras, laptops, other electronic devices as well as cash - euros, dollars and other currencies. Numerous keys were also found.

The pair admitted to what they had done. Stolen goods were for sale on the black market.