There are no cruise ships in port today.
MARKETS
Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
CINEMA
Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.
Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10
Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/18.50/21.15
Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 19.20 (22/8)
The Goonies OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.30
The Secret Life of Pets 2 OCIMAX PG Animation/Adventure 12.20/15.30/17.15
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15
Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.05
Coming this Friday at Ocimax Palma Aficine is The Angry Birds Movie 2. It will be screening in Mahon (Minorca) on Monday 26.
