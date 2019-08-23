New film of the week: The Angry Birds Movie 2. 23-08-2019 Agency

Shares:

Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Click for complete guide of events scheduled today and tomorrow.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English. They have been updated today.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 OCIMAX A Animation/Adventure 12.15/15.20/16.45 On Sundays 10.00/12.15/15.20/16.45

The Angry Birds Movie 2 MAHON A Animation/Adventure 18.10 (26/8)

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/19.00/21.15

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 12.15 (24, 25 & 28/8) 21.15 (26, 27 & 29/8)

Once Upon a time.... MAHON 16 Adventure 19.30 (26/8)

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.25 (24, 25 & 28/8)

God’s Own Country MIRO FOUNDATION 15 Drama/Romance 22.00 (29/8)