Beatiful weekend to head to the beach. 22-08-2019 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The weather in Majorca for this weekend will remain sunny and mainly dry. The high temperatures and hot days, typical of the month of August, will continue.

Nighttime temperatures will drop slightly and daytime temperatures will rise.

The wind will be light from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 33 degrees and the minimum 17 degrees.

Tomorrow we can expect a few clouds with a chance of some isolated showers. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

Sunday will be similar with some occasional and isolated showers.

The sea is expected to be calm with waves will not exceeding half a metre in height.