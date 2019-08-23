Emergencies
Revived after falling into the sea in Palma
A man, aged unspecified, was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Thursday evening after falling into the sea in Palma.
At around half six, two women approached the man and asked if he would take a photo of them.
He took the camera, went to the water's edge on the Paseo Marítimo and then, for reasons yet to be clarified, started to have convulsions, which resulted in him losing consciousness and falling into the sea.
The women went to his rescue, as did a passing cyclist.
Workers from nearby establishments also went to his aid. Their attempts at resuscitating him failed, but emergency medics, National Police and Palma Port Police were soon on the scene. The man was revived and then taken to Son Espases.
