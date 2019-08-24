Soller market today. 24-08-2019 plozano

Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and Norwegian Epic who will arrive at Palma's port this morning. Tomorrow arrives Aidastella and Norwegian Pearl.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Click for complete guide of events scheduled today and tomorrow.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 OCIMAX A Animation/Adventure 12.15/15.20/16.45 On Sunday 10.00/12.15/15.20/16.45

The Angry Birds Movie 2 MAHON A Animation/Adventure 18.10 (26/8)

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/19.00/21.15

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 12.15 (25 & 28/8) 21.15 (26, 27 & 29/8)

Once Upon a time.... MAHON 16 Adventure 19.30 (26/8)

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.25 (25 & 28/8)

God’s Own Country MIRO FOUNDATION 15 Drama/Romance 22.00 (29/8)