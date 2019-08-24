News
Expulsion from Majorca because of airport thefts
A 38-year-old Algerian citizen is to be expelled from the island and given a restraining order preventing his return. This follows his arrest on Friday last week at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport.
He had previously been detained at the airport in March for the same reason as he was arrested last week - stealing from passengers. The National Police believe that he was responsible for thefts with a total value running into tens of thousands of euros.
There was no particular pattern to the thefts. They were at different times of the day and at different parts of the airport. He disguised himself as though he were any other passenger, but always wore glasses and caps in an attempt to shield his face.
He also had a suitcase. This was filled with toilet rolls to make it look as if it was full. The suitcase was to be used for stolen items that were taken from passengers when they weren't paying full attention to their belongings.
On Friday last week he was spotted mingling with passengers who were waiting for one of the car-rental buses.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.