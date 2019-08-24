The man had been spotted mingling with passengers who were waiting for one of the car-rental buses. 22-08-2019 p.lozano

A 38-year-old Algerian citizen is to be expelled from the island and given a restraining order preventing his return. This follows his arrest on Friday last week at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport.

He had previously been detained at the airport in March for the same reason as he was arrested last week - stealing from passengers. The National Police believe that he was responsible for thefts with a total value running into tens of thousands of euros.

There was no particular pattern to the thefts. They were at different times of the day and at different parts of the airport. He disguised himself as though he were any other passenger, but always wore glasses and caps in an attempt to shield his face.

He also had a suitcase. This was filled with toilet rolls to make it look as if it was full. The suitcase was to be used for stolen items that were taken from passengers when they weren't paying full attention to their belongings.

On Friday last week he was spotted mingling with passengers who were waiting for one of the car-rental buses.