Sunday, 25 August
CINEMA
Palma. 21.30: Perfectos Desconocidos; Castellano with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.
FIESTAS
Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 17.00: Horse races. Es Cavaller. 22.00: Concert - Capdepera Band of Music; and concludes with mapping projection on the old town hall. Plaça Sitjar.
Costa d'en Blanes. 10.00: Various activities on the beach. 14.00: Paella. Four euros. 15.30: Bingo and dominoes. 18.30: Water castles, foam party. 21.30: CORREFOC.
Felanitx, Sant Agustí. 22.30: Theatre. Sa Torre Park.
Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 17.30: "Jewel" races; 22.30: Concert - Montuiri Band of Music. Plaça Major. Followed by fire crackers at midnight.
Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 18.30: Human towers. Plaça Joan Carles I. 20.00: Choral concert. At the church. 21.30: Folk dance with Aires de Pagesia. Plaça Constitució.
Santa Margalida, La Beata. 19.00: Mass, opening address, concert by Santa Margalida Choir.
Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 20.00: Raising of the banner for the Horse Festival (which is on 31 August). Departure from Cas Flabioler, Plaça Major.
S'Illot. 12.00: Paella championship. 19.00: Procession by giants and pipers. From Plaça Savina. 21.00: Ball de bot - Va de Jota and Tramudança. Passeig Neptu. 23.30: FIREWORKS. On the beach.
Soller, Sant Bartomeu. 10.00: Artisan market. L'Alameda. 19.00: Folk dance with Aires Sollerics and Estol de Tramuntana. Plaça Mercat. 20.30: Concert - Tomeu Penya i Geminis. Plaça Constitució. 22.45: CORREFOC - Dimonis Esclatabutzes present "Nit de ...", plus Diables de la Satanica de Sant Andreu. Plaça Constitució.
Valldemossa, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Local farming produce fair. Hort de Cartoixa.
MUSIC
Arta. 20.30: Mary Lambourne Quartet (jazz). Ses Païsses Talayotic site. 12-15 euros.
Cala d'Or. 20.30: Heura Gaya (indie) plus wines. Es Fortí. Ten euros. www.lallunaenvers.cat
Deya. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Elgar, Tchaikovsky and others. Sant Joan Baptista Church. 15 euros.
Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Tomeu Garcia Duo. Plaça Major. Free.
Valldemossa. 22.00: Chopin Festival - Kevin Kenner (piano); Chopin, Paderewski. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com
Monday, 26 August
FIESTAS
Cala Sant Vicenç. 20.00: Procession - giants, bigheads, pipers. From Cala Barques to the old church via Calle Temporal.
Estellencs, Sant Joan Degollat. 11.00: Water party. At the car park. 18:00: Evening party; 21.00: Pa amb oli supper; 21.30: Concert - Maria Estarellas and others. Plaça Triquet.
Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 18.00: Children's party. Sa Torre Park. 20.30: Dance evening. Plaça Espanya,
Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 17.00: Children's entertainment with Els Spaguettis. Residencia garden. 19.00: Tribute to senior citizens - folk dance by Aires de Pagesia; 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Constitució.
Santa Margalida, La Beata. 17.30: The scalded kitten - Water games for children and families; 21.30: Trivial - quiz. Plaça Vila.
SPORT
Manacor. 11.00 / 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com
