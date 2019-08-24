Emergencies
Fifteen people rescued from blazing luxury yacht
Fifteen people were rescued on Saturday afternoon from a luxury yacht that was ablaze off Es Trenc beach.
The Coastguard was alerted at three o'clock to the fire on the 33-metre D'Anglaterre. Two crew members and the captain remained on the yacht until half five, two emergency Coastguard boats having gone to the scene.
A firefighting plane was brought in to help to put the fire out. There were no injuries. The cause of the blaze is, as yet, unknown.
