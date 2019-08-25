Various airlines have planned strike action that could lead to problems at Palma airport. 24-08-2019 - EFE

Shares:

As well as the indefinite strike by passport control workers at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport, there are other industrial actions which could affect Palma, but if not Palma, then certainly other airports in Spain.

Cabin crew working for Ryanair in Spain are due to strike for ten days in September, starting next Saturday and Sunday. This strike would be at the airline's thirteen bases in Spain and has been called in an attempt to try and prevent the closure of three bases - Gerona, Gran Canaria and Tenerife South.

Ryanair pilots in the UK have started strike action over pay. This is expected to continue until the fourth of September. Ryanair pilots in Spain have meanwhile given 90% backing to possible strikes.

Iberia ground crews are striking over employment conditions and working hours at Barcelona El Prat. The action started on Saturday and continues today; it will be repeated this coming Friday and Saturday. Iberia handle up to 65% of flights at Barcelona.

At Madrid Barajas, the ground crew has scheduled a strike for Friday and Saturday as well. This is to do with employment contractual conditions, while there are also demands regarding training and renewal of vehicles.

EasyJet check-in staff at London Stansted are staging action until Thursday, following the failure of pay negotiations, while Alitalia pilots and cabin crew are scheduled to strike on the sixth of September. They are concerned about pay, now that the airline is in receivership.