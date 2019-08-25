Another Sunday at the beach. 10-07-2016 Miquel Àngel Borràs

Highs up to 32C expected on Sunday. The outlook for the week suggests rain and possible storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 25 August

30C Alcudia

30C Andratx

31C Calvia

30C Deya

31C Palma

32C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

30C Santanyi

Monday, 26 August

30C Alcudia

30C Andratx

32C Calvia

31C Deya

32C Palma

31C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

30C Santanyi

Saturday's highs:

32.7C Binissalem

32.1C Palma (university)

32C Campos