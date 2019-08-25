Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Highs up to 32C expected on Sunday. The outlook for the week suggests rain and possible storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 25 August
30C Alcudia
30C Andratx
31C Calvia
30C Deya
31C Palma
32C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
30C Santanyi
Monday, 26 August
30C Alcudia
30C Andratx
32C Calvia
31C Deya
32C Palma
31C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
30C Santanyi
Saturday's highs:
32.7C Binissalem
32.1C Palma (university)
32C Campos
