Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
A sunny Monday with cloud due to build up by the evening. Yellow alerts on Tuesday for rain and storms.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 26 August
30C Alcudia
30C Andratx
31C Calvia
31C Deya
32C Palma
32C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
30C Santanyi
Tuesday, 27 August
29C Alcudia
28C Andratx
28C Calvia
27C Deya
28C Palma
30C Pollensa
27C Sant Llorenç
27C Santanyi
Sunday's highs:
33.5C Binissalem
32.5C Pollensa
32.4C Llucmajor
