Good for sunbathing on Monday; Tuesday not so good. 26-08-2019 Esteve Franquesa

A sunny Monday with cloud due to build up by the evening. Yellow alerts on Tuesday for rain and storms.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 26 August

30C Alcudia

30C Andratx

31C Calvia

31C Deya

32C Palma

32C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

30C Santanyi

Tuesday, 27 August

29C Alcudia

28C Andratx

28C Calvia

27C Deya

28C Palma

30C Pollensa

27C Sant Llorenç

27C Santanyi

Sunday's highs:

33.5C Binissalem

32.5C Pollensa

32.4C Llucmajor