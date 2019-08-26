Scene from Angry Birds 2. 25-08-2019 Agency

Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Mein Schiff 2, Oasis of the Seas, Costa Fortuna and MSC Fantasia who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).





Click for complete guide of events scheduled today and tomorrow.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 OCIMAX A Animation/Adventure 12.15/15.20/16.45 On Sunday 10.00/12.15/15.20/16.45

The Angry Birds Movie 2 MAHON A Animation/Adventure 18.10 (26/8)

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/19.00/21.15

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 12.15 (25 & 28/8) 21.15 (26, 27 & 29/8)

Once Upon a time.... MAHON 16 Adventure 19.30 (26/8)

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.25 (28/8)

God’s Own Country MIRO FOUNDATION 15 Drama/Romance 22.00 (29/8)