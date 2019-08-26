Emergencies
Spanish military jet crashes into sea
A Spanish military plane crashed into the sea off the country’s southeastern coast early this morning and the pilot appeared to have ejected from the aircraft, the air force said.
The C-101 jet, used for training, hit the water near La Manga at around 0738 GMT, an air force spokesman said.
It was not yet clear if the pilot, a flying instructor who was not accompanied by any pupils at the time, had been rescued, the spokesman said.
