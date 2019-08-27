The strike has not caused any undue problems at the airport's Module A, which is for non-Schengen flights. 22-08-2019 ARCHIVO

Striking passport control workers at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport are looking at legal measures against what they say has been an increase in personnel from other areas who have been brought in to minimise the impact of their industrial action.

On Saturday, it is claimed, there was a fourfold increase in police numbers. The company, Acciona, is said to have presented duplicated lists of staff to cover minimum services with the intention of breaking the strike and to cause striking workers to lose heart.

Trusted personnel from other services in Majorca have also been drafted in, something which is adding fuel to the conflict.

A solidarity fund is to be created to help workers and their families during the strike.

On Monday, the strike was into its third day - it is indefinite - with minimum services of 62%, as demanded by the national ministry of development.

The strike has not caused any undue problems at the airport's Module A, which is for non-Schengen flights.