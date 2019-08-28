News
Portals and Santa Ponsa drugs arrests
An operation led by the National Police has led to the closing-down of two drugs sales points in Calvia and the arrest of four people.
In both cases, the establishments were operating as supposed centres for cannabis user associations. In reality, they were for the illegal sale of drugs.
One, which had the image of a social club, was in Portals Nous. A couple were arrested for the sale of hashish and marijuana.
The other was what the police describe as a "clandestine pub" in Santa Ponsa. It had a number of security measures, and police seized two weapons during a raid - an extendable baton and an electroshock device. A person arrested at this establishment already had two court summons.
Doses of drugs for sale found at the two establishments were found to have particularly high levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) derived from cannabis resin.
As well as the four people who were arrested, ten others were fined for possession.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.