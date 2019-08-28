As well as the four people who were arrested, ten others were fined for possession. 27-08-2019 Ultima Hora

An operation led by the National Police has led to the closing-down of two drugs sales points in Calvia and the arrest of four people.

In both cases, the establishments were operating as supposed centres for cannabis user associations. In reality, they were for the illegal sale of drugs.

One, which had the image of a social club, was in Portals Nous. A couple were arrested for the sale of hashish and marijuana.

The other was what the police describe as a "clandestine pub" in Santa Ponsa. It had a number of security measures, and police seized two weapons during a raid - an extendable baton and an electroshock device. A person arrested at this establishment already had two court summons.

Doses of drugs for sale found at the two establishments were found to have particularly high levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) derived from cannabis resin.

