Jon Bon Jovi boarding the Norwegian Pearl in Palma. 27-08-2019 MDB

Shares:

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi was seen yesterday in Palma. After the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship docked at around 4 pm at the Peraires dock, the singer got on board and took the opportunity to greet his fans.

The charismatic leader of the legendary rock band Bon Jovi is the headline act of the Runaway to Paradise themed cruise.

Today, the Norweagian Pearl will dock again in Palma and passengers will be able to enjoy Palma for a few hours.

Later, once the boat has sailed away from the Majorcan coast, the veteran rocker will offer a concert on the high seas that will surely delight his fans onboard.