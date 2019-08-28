Celebrities
Bon Jovi shows up in Palma
Rocker Jon Bon Jovi was seen yesterday in Palma. After the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship docked at around 4 pm at the Peraires dock, the singer got on board and took the opportunity to greet his fans.
The charismatic leader of the legendary rock band Bon Jovi is the headline act of the Runaway to Paradise themed cruise.
Today, the Norweagian Pearl will dock again in Palma and passengers will be able to enjoy Palma for a few hours.
Later, once the boat has sailed away from the Majorcan coast, the veteran rocker will offer a concert on the high seas that will surely delight his fans onboard.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.