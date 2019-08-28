Emergencies
Woman in hospital after fall from Palma wall
A 23-year-old Spanish woman is in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital having fallen from the wall at S'Hort del Rei in Palma this morning.
The emergency services were called at quarter past three.
The woman, who suffered multiple injuries, had been sitting on the wall.
The National Police are investigating what happened and whether she fell accidentally or not.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.