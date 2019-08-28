The woman fell from a wall in s'Hort del Rei, in the Parc de la Mar de Palma. 28-08-2019 J.M.A.

A 23-year-old Spanish woman is in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital having fallen from the wall at S'Hort del Rei in Palma this morning.

The emergency services were called at quarter past three.

The woman, who suffered multiple injuries, had been sitting on the wall.

The National Police are investigating what happened and whether she fell accidentally or not.