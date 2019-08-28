Industrial action
Ryanair's Spanish pilots announce strikes
Ryanair pilots in Spain have announced their intention to strike for five days in September - 19, 20, 22, 27 and 29. The industrial action will be in protest at the airline's plan to close bases at Tenerife South, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Gerona airports.
The Sepla union at Ryanair has requested the intervention of the mediation and arbitration service. If this cannot resolve issues with the airline, the union says, the relevant authorities will be advised of the strike action.
The union argues that the closure of the bases will result in the loss of 120 pilots' jobs. In all, over 500 jobs are set to go. It notes that barely two weeks before announcing the closures, Ryanair had been looking to recruit for the bases it now intends closing.
The strike, if it goes ahead, will be on four of the ten days of strikes planned by Ryanair cabin crew - 20, 22, 27 and 29. The first of these strikes is set for the first of September.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.