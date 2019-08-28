Ryanair pilots planning strikes. 28-08-2019 Vasil Vasilev - Archive

Ryanair pilots in Spain have announced their intention to strike for five days in September - 19, 20, 22, 27 and 29. The industrial action will be in protest at the airline's plan to close bases at Tenerife South, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Gerona airports.

The Sepla union at Ryanair has requested the intervention of the mediation and arbitration service. If this cannot resolve issues with the airline, the union says, the relevant authorities will be advised of the strike action.

The union argues that the closure of the bases will result in the loss of 120 pilots' jobs. In all, over 500 jobs are set to go. It notes that barely two weeks before announcing the closures, Ryanair had been looking to recruit for the bases it now intends closing.

The strike, if it goes ahead, will be on four of the ten days of strikes planned by Ryanair cabin crew - 20, 22, 27 and 29. The first of these strikes is set for the first of September.