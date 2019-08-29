The life-size figure is valued at 3,000 euros. 29-08-2019 R.S.

An individual well known by businesses and police in Playa de Palma for robbery, damage and threats was detained by the National Police on Monday.

The arrest followed a report by the owner of an establishment of an incident which occurred over two weeks ago. The person now detained had attempted to remove the figure of a cow (life size) from a display cabinet, this cow being the establishment's symbol and having a value of some 3,000 euros.

This attempt was captured on security camera, he having two days previously apparently loosened the clamps on the cabinet in order to facilitate the theft.