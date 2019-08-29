News
Arrested after attempt to steal Playa de Palma cow
An individual well known by businesses and police in Playa de Palma for robbery, damage and threats was detained by the National Police on Monday.
The arrest followed a report by the owner of an establishment of an incident which occurred over two weeks ago. The person now detained had attempted to remove the figure of a cow (life size) from a display cabinet, this cow being the establishment's symbol and having a value of some 3,000 euros.
This attempt was captured on security camera, he having two days previously apparently loosened the clamps on the cabinet in order to facilitate the theft.
