Tourists will be handed leaflets with information about the Guardia Civil and National Police. 28-08-2019 ALONSO M. GAMERO - ATENTADO EN P

Shares:

Jusapol is an association for Guardia Civil and National Police officers. It isn't a union as such but was created in order to lobby for improved pay and conditions.

From half ten tomorrow morning, tourists at Son Sant Joan Airport will be handed leaflets with information about the Guardia Civil and National Police and the role that the state security forces play in ensuring the safety of visitors. This information exercise will be carried out simultaneously at other airports in Spain and at ports.

In four languages, the leaflets state that Spain is a safe country, but they also draw attention to deficiencies in the number of officers and in equipment, such as bulletproof vests.

On pay, the leaflets highlight the discrepancies with regional police forces, i.e. those of the Basque Country, Catalonia and Navarre. There is also criticism of a pay agreement described as a "smokescreen" to mask the non-provision of equipment which had been promised.

The success of tourism in Spain, the Jusapol leaflet continues, lies with tourists seeing Spain as an appealing destination, with one factor for choosing Spain being that they will be safe while on holiday.