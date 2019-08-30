Up to 1,400 people in Majorca and Formentera had been affected by the disruption, especially in the southeast of Majorca. 27-08-2019 Ultima Hora

Electricity supplies which had been cut by Tuesday's storm were fully restored yesterday.

Up to 1,400 people in Majorca and Formentera had been affected by the disruption, especially in the southeast of Majorca. Cala Figuera, Cala Llombards and Cala Santanyi were the hardest hit.

There were winds up to 130 kph, while accumulated rainfall peaked at 101 litres per square metre.

The 112 emergencies service said yesterday that the Cala Llombards road had been reopened.

The operations to clear up after the storm and to restore basic services involved some eighty members of the Majorca Fire Brigade, local police, the Council of Majorca roads department, Civil Protection, the government's emergencies unit and Endesa.