Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and Norwegian Epic who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.
MARKETS
Today. Alaró, s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
Tomorrow. Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).
CINEMA
Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.
Angel has Fallen OCIMAX 16 Action/Thriller 20.30/22.45 every day, 01.00 on Friday and Saturday
Angel has Fallen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Thriller 12.20 (31/8 & 1/9) 18.45 (3/9)
Angel has Fallen MAHON 16 Action/Thriller 20.00 (02/09)
Once Upon a time.... MAHON 16 Adventure/Comedy 19.30 (02/09)
Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy 18.15/21.25 (no session at 21:15 on Friday, no 18.15 session on Thursday)
Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure/Comedy 20.00 (2, 3, 5/9) 12.20 (31/8, 1/9)
Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy 17.10/20.10
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.45
