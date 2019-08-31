News
Over 1,400 items seized in illegal selling operation
On Thursday, Palma police carried out an eight-hour operation against illegal selling in Playa de Palma.
Thirteen officers were involved in the operation between midday and 8pm. They seized 1,421 items, among which were bags, sunglasses and necklaces.
The operation resulted in 24 proceedings related to illegal selling (six of these for the sale of alcohol), nine for offering massages and two in respect of infringements of industrial property law.
Palma's public safety councillor Joana Maria Adrover expressed her support for the ongoing action against illegal selling.
