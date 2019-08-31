Sòl d'en Serra, Ibiza has previously been the scene of landings by illegal immigrants. 06-12-2018 D.E. Ibiza

A small boat landed this morning in Sol d'en Serra, in Cala Llonga, Ibiza.

Inside the boat there were 17 immigrants.

As can be seen in the video recorded by Felipe Roig Jones, owner of a boat that was in the area, the immigrants jumped off the boat and climbed the mountain until they disappeared from sight.

Video courtesy of Periodico de Ibiza y Formentera.

Guardia Civil agents, together with the Santa Eulària Local Police, are searching for the immigrants in the area they landed as well as in the port of Ibiza.