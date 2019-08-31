The virus is not thought to have been contracted at the hospital but elsewhere. 30-08-2019 Ultima Hora

The university hospital of Son Espases confirmed this morning that it is treating a woman for case of legionella.

It is believed that she contracted the virus outside of the hospital but as a preventive measure a collection of water samples and hyperchlorination of the supply network throughout the compound has been made.

The results of the analysis will not be known until Monday.