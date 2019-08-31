News
One case of legionella reported by Son Espases
The university hospital of Son Espases confirmed this morning that it is treating a woman for case of legionella.
It is believed that she contracted the virus outside of the hospital but as a preventive measure a collection of water samples and hyperchlorination of the supply network throughout the compound has been made.
The results of the analysis will not be known until Monday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.