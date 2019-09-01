Sa Feixina monuement in Palma. 31-08-2019 J Morey

The demolition of the monument in Sa Feixina Park was meant to have been a key project for the Palma town hall administration from 2015.

Built in tribute to those killed on the Nationalist warship Baleares during the Civil War, the administration wanted to remove this symbol of Francoism.

There has been little discussion of the monument for several months. This has been because of two legal challenges that were presented by a group to save the monument and specifically by the residents association in Santa Catalina.

The results of both these challenges should be known this month.