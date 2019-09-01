The procession for La Beata (Santa Catalina Thomàs) in Santa Margalida. 04-09-2016 Pilar Pellicer

Shares:

Sunday, 1 September

FIESTAS

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 10.00: Demons versus bulls treasure hunt challenge. From the town hall. 12.00: Raising of the banner. Plaça Mare de Déu. 21.15: Theatre. Plaça Jardí.

Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 19.30: Line dance; 21.30: Sports dance and hip hop. Sa Torre Park.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 12.00: Firing of rockets and raising of banners. 20.30: Folk dance and pipers. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. From 13.00: Fideus (noodles) festival. 19.00: Demons and pipers. From Ca Ses Monjes. 20.30: Line dance. Plaça Pou.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 11.00: Departure of the demons. From Sa Creueta to the church. 12.00: Solemn mass - Santa Margalida Choir, school of ball de bot, pipers and whistlers. 17.30: Parade of floats. 19.00: Procession with the band of music and pipers. 21.00: The LA BEATA PROCESSION. 23.00: Party with Perikas Jazz Reunion Band. Plaça Vila.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 20.00: Delivery of the standards and presentation of the kings of the fiestas; representatives of the different groups taking part in the fiestas; giants, Calvia Band of Music. Plaça Pinada.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. 09.00: Opening of the melon fair. 11.30: Start of the competition for the largest melons. 12.00: Human towers.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Clarinet Festival - Andrew Marriner, Victor de la Rosa, Quartet Gerhard; Brahms and Mozart. Can Torró Library courtyard, C. Serra. Free.

Palma. From 12.00: Battle of the Burger - rock and food festival. Legendary hamburgers, beers, cocktails. Maico, The Prussians, Billy Young Band and others. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 16.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

SPORT

Manacor. 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open - Final. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com



Monday, 2 September

FIESTAS

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 20.00: Firing of rockets. 21.00: Treasure hunt challenge.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 18.30: Firing of rockets, procession by pipers and bigheads. From the town hall. 19.00: Opening address. At Sa Mina. 21.30: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Espanya.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 18.00: Party for the over-80s. Ball de bot and pipers; 22.00: Comedy theatre. Plaça Vila.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 18.00: Children's evening, including caricatures, activities in English, foam party and disco. Plaça Pinada.